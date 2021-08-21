State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,700 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 261,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.