State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,100 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

