State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 8,400 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,866 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,101,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after buying an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

