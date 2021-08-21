State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 9,100 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $77.86 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMED. increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.