State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 9,500 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,072 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.