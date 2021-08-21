State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 9,600 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $7,613,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.54.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,487,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,881,386.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,180 shares of company stock worth $42,710,985. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.