State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 9,900 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HXL opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.86. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

