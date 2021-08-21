State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,169.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $897,738. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESNT opened at $46.71 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

