State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 88.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 24.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,376 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

VNT opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.