State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

