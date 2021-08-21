State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Quidel by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

