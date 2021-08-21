Stealth (XST) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $1,562.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00028365 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,625,199 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

