Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.10

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $923.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00041424 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00031137 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,625,613 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

