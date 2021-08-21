SteepCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $53,516.20 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $53,516.20 and $8.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.91 or 0.00948311 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.