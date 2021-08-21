Stellar Trading Down 4% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Stellar has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and $470.63 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00133872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00090683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00159212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.60 or 1.00042540 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,880 coins and its circulating supply is 23,560,956,002 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

