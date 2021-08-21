Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $426.98 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $426.98 million and $48.63 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00820963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

STORJ is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,628,685 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

