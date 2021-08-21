Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Capitalization Hits $4.17 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $12,502.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00831645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048659 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,012,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

