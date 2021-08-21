Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 2nd Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.28. 1,148,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,374. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

