Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,865 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $265.28 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

