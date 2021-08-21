Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,135. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGR stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.59%.

RGR has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

