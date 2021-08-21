Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 63,155 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Otis Worldwide worth $151,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

