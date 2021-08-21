Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of ViacomCBS worth $134,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

