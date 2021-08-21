Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,837 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of Splunk worth $148,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $192,341,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $39,384,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Splunk by 42.6% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 835,688 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,219,000 after acquiring an additional 249,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.07. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.