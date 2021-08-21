Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,696 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Centene worth $143,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 64.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,357,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $293,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $64.31 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

