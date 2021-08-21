Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,293 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 95,127 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Electronic Arts worth $141,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $5,072,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 60,959 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.48.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,920. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

