Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Veeva Systems worth $157,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $320.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

