Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.82% of Duke Realty worth $146,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,418,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after buying an additional 834,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,457,000 after buying an additional 497,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

DRE stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

