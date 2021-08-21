Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $143.25 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,529 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Edison International worth $143,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Edison International by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its holdings in Edison International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

