Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,988 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Align Technology worth $158,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 998.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $97,252,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $681.57 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.52 and a 1 year high of $714.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $642.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,036,608. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.