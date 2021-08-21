Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 172,555 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Marathon Petroleum worth $139,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 344.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 44,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

