Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of American Electric Power worth $151,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 72,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.08 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

