Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408,682 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $137,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after buying an additional 896,008 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.2% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after buying an additional 440,350 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.6% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 580,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after buying an additional 430,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 361.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,687,000 after buying an additional 414,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

CP stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

