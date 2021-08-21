Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 255,173 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255,173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Schlumberger worth $142,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

