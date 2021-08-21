Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,631 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,631 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of PPG Industries worth $122,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $161.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.