Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 73,914 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of L3Harris Technologies worth $158,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 135.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

