Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 77,567 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,567 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Paychex worth $136,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 148.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.