Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Tops $0.0764 on Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.11 million and $31,852.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.00594827 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

