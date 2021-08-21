SUN (old) Trading 99.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057023 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00134291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00159073 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

