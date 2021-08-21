SUN (SUN) Achieves Market Cap of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00135484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00149201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.06 or 0.99845141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.61 or 0.00928745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.20 or 0.06659312 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

