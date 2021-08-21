SUN (SUN) Price Tops $0.0265 on Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00133757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00158644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.33 or 1.00211582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00918437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.42 or 0.06621525 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

