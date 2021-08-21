SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $101.75 million and $55.15 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008520 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000774 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

