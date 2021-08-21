SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Up 8.8% This Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $100.97 million and $67.45 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008485 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000782 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

