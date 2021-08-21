Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 64.75 ($0.85). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 227,685 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £124.92 million and a PE ratio of -42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.26.

In related news, insider Michael Cunningham bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

