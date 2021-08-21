SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $13.67 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.67 or 0.00027994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $377.49 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.96 or 0.00821053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00047727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00104770 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 231,903,410 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.