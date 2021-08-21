Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of SWDBY opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
