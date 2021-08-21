SwftCoin (SWFTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.83 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.00810106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00102745 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

