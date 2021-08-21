Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Up 24.5% This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Swingby has a total market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $776,445.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056975 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00134718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00158975 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,201,949 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

