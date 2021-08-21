Swipe (SXP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $138.16 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00007447 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $679.14 million and approximately $138.16 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00820268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00047705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104343 BTC.

Swipe Profile

SXP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

