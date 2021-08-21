SWYFT (SWYFTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,808.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 37% lower against the dollar. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $11,288.78 and $4,808.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.00813172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002073 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

