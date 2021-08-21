SYNC Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,693.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $8,693.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00477957 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $595.91 or 0.01219721 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,985,773 coins and its circulating supply is 118,888,279 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

